Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $57.06

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.06, but opened at $58.55. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 2,771 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -213.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
