Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $57.06

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.06, but opened at $58.55. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 2,771 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -213.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.