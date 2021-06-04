Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF)

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BABYF opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

