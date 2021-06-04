Scotiabank Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$16.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

