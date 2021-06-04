North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $430.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

