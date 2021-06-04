PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Update

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the April 29th total of 348,600 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PC Connection by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,206 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PC Connection by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 320,125 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in PC Connection by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 69,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 208,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.74. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

