Traders Buy High Volume of Five Below Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 29,781 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,380% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,012 call options.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

FIVE stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

