Traders Buy High Volume of Five Below Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 29,781 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,380% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,012 call options.
In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.
FIVE stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
