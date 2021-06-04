Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Update

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
