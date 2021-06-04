Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Update

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

