Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.89

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 1034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,273,761 shares in the company, valued at $18,953,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,238,030 shares of company stock worth $83,531,108. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

