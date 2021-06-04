MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.75

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

