Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.02, but opened at $31.20. Lands’ End shares last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 1,166 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $139,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Insiders have sold 115,771 shares of company stock worth $4,337,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lands’ End by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Lands’ End by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Lands’ End by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.55 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

