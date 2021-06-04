Analyzing FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FTC Solar and GSI Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GSI Technology $27.73 million 5.24 -$21.50 million N/A N/A

FTC Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSI Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FTC Solar and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 1 5 1 3.00 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $14.29, indicating a potential upside of 32.52%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A GSI Technology -77.55% -26.08% -22.70%

Summary

FTC Solar beats GSI Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

