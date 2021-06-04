Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue cut shares of Quadient to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Quadient stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73. Quadient has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

