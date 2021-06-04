$0.35 EPS Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

