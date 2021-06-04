Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) to Sector Perform

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

OERLF opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59. OC Oerlikon has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

