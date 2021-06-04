Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Announce $2.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $11.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $120.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.75.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

