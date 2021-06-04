National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$98.00.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NA opened at C$93.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$89.62. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$59.34 and a 52 week high of C$98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.