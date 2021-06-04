AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.71

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 44299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 797,500 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 182,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

