Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) PT Raised to C$3.40 at Canaccord Genuity

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesque from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE IVQ.U opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$167.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

