Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$42.00 at ATB Capital

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.37.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$39.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.75. The company has a market cap of C$20.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.22.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

