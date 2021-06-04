Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company primarily in North America. It focused on gold-silver mining project primarily at North Bullfrog, Nevada. The company also explores gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus Gold Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KOR. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOR opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corvus Gold by 184.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Gold by 164.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

