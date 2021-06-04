Roth Capital Raises Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target to $79.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of DQ opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.42. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

