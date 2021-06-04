Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

IPL stock opened at C$20.25 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.01.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

