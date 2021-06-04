B. Riley Cuts Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Price Target to $1.50

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Soligenix stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.99.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

