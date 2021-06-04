Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.