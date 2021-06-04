Scotiabank Raises Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target to $5.50

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TELL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

