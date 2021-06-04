Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.56.

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.78. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

