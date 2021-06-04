Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbia Financial by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

