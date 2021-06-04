Comparing The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fairfax Financial and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 10.09% 15.20% 3.29% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and The Seibels Bruce Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.65 $218.40 million N/A N/A The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fairfax Financial and The Seibels Bruce Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus target price of $577.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Fairfax Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, sports apparel and accessories, housewares and home dÃ©cors, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail business; and owns and operates holiday resorts. Further, the company provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services; originates, processes, and distributes pulses and staple foods; creates, produces, and distributes entertainment content; and provision of pet medical insurance and database services, as well as media and marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

