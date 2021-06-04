Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 1,150,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 850.6 days.

OTCMKTS:YHEKF opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41. Yeahka has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Yeahka Company Profile

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services comprising mobile payment and bank card acquiring products, as well as an intelligent risk control platform for controlling and managing mobile payments.

