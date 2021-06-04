Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Short Interest Up 25.3% in May

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 29th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $48,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 154.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFED stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

