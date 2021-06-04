United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $235.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.75.

NYSE:UPS opened at $211.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

