Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

FTS opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.65.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fortis by 114.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 32.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fortis by 26.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 340,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

