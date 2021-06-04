Piper Sandler Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $420.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $388.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $391.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

