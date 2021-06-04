HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

MIGI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.71.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia.

