HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
MIGI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.71.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
