SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SFL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.09.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that SFL will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of SFL by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of SFL by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 72,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of SFL by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

