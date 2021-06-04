Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

PFHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised Professional from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Professional from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.07. Professional has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $85,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $74,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $312,425. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Professional by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Professional by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Professional by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

