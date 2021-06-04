Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.51.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

