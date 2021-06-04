Comparing Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

51.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97% Osisko Gold Royalties 17.68% 3.13% 2.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.53 $37.52 million N/A N/A Osisko Gold Royalties $163.93 million 14.62 $12.60 million $0.21 68.19

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 8 0 2.89

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus price target of $20.93, suggesting a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Copper Mountain Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. It is also involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.