Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of HNGR opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.66. Hanger has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanger will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanger by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,479,000 after purchasing an additional 282,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 266,348 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hanger by 114.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 197,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

