Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NMR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Nomura has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 540,747.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,237 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 719.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,148 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 52.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 568,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195,372 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

