Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

