Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $203.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

