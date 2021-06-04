Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Shares of VMC opened at $182.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

