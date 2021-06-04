Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $4.65 on Monday. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $395.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 942,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communications (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.