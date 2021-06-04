Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$13.79 and last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 155348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.