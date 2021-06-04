Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.52

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.52 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 1506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,370,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,801,000 after acquiring an additional 269,733 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

