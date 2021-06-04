First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,050.00

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and last traded at GBX 2,057.89 ($26.89), with a volume of 14295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,120 ($27.70).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt cut their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £582.06 million and a PE ratio of 65.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,621.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.