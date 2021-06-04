First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,050.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and last traded at GBX 2,057.89 ($26.89), with a volume of 14295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,120 ($27.70).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt cut their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £582.06 million and a PE ratio of 65.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,621.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

