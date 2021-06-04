J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $268.00

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 267.90 ($3.50), with a volume of 3840101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.60 ($3.47).

SBRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

