Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Grows By 26.3%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 274,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMS shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

