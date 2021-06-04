Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the April 29th total of 872,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

